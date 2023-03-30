Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22

Hiking on the island of Cephalonia. [Shutterstock]

Transavia will start operating twice-weekly direct flights from Paris to the island of Cephalonia from April, it was announced during a special event held at Pavillon Elysee.

The service will begin on April 22 and continue through October 28.

The event in Paris was organized by the French branch of the Greek National Tourism Organization, and included material highlighting the Ionian island’s natural beauty, gastronomy and cultural sites.

Transavia Deputy General Manager Nicolas Henin said that the company was particularly pleased with the high response in ticket reservations.