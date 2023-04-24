Teachers to finally get lump sums

The payment of retirement lump sums to some 7,500 teachers who received their main pension in the previous period started on Friday and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The mass issuance of lump sums, estimated on average at 27,000 euros, was achieved internally by the services of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and without the involvement of the contractor, through the automated process that was also followed for the issuance of pensions.

EFKA’s deputy director, Alexandros Varveris, who is responsible for the digital and organizational restructuring of the entity, told Kathimerini that within the next month more massive one-off payments are planned, mainly for state pensioners, followed by retired doctors and nurses, as well as pensioners of other funds. He estimated that by the end of May 90% of the pending lump sums will have been processed.

According to Varveris, by the end of the summer the backlog will be zero. The administration’s goal is to contain the backlog that after the issuance of the 7,500 one-off payments to teachers, fell to a single digit number.