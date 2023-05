The Municipality of Sitia, in the easternmost part of Crete, has seen its Airbnb listings grow recently, with a survey by Tourix showing that by end-March the area east of Agios Nikolaos and Ierapetra hosted 783 listed accommodation facilities, up 7.11% from March 2022, able to host up to 3,297 guests simultaneously.

The average cost of an overnight stay amounts to 99.57 euros, up 16.25% from last year.