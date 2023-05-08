ATHEX: Healthy rise for stocks at Athinon Ave

The week at the Greek stock market began in the same way it had closed on Friday, with healthy gains for the majority of stocks driven by the growth registered by banks stocks. This has been the fifth consecutive northbound session for the main index at Athinon Avenue, with some price decline appearing overdue at the moment, given also the moderate uncertainty the upcoming general election is expected to generate.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,121.90 points, adding 0.96% to Friday’s 1,111.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.31% to end up at 2,728.69 points.

The banks index soared 3.57%, on National jumping 4.88%, Eurobank rising 3.99%, Alpha grabbing 3.05% and Piraeus improving 1.28%. Public Power Corporation augmented 2.27%, Aegean Airlines climbed 2.19% and GEK Terna earned 2.10%, as Helleniq Energy conceded 1.52%.

In total 63 stocks posted gains, 32 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s €70.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.15% to 107.24 points.