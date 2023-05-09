ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to 9-week high

Bank stocks once again pulled the index of the Greek bourse higher on Tuesday, even though mid-caps and the majority of stocks suffered losses at the end of a session dominated by selective moves by traders. This sixth consecutive day of growth for the market’s benchmark took the latter to its highest level since early March.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,123.20 points, adding 0.12% to Monday’s 1,121.90 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.25% to end up at 2,735.63 points.

The banks index outperformed, grabbing 0.67%, as Eurobank grew 1.90% and National increased 0.85%, while Piraeus parted with 0.59% and Alpha gave up 0.42%.

Among the other blue chips, Autohellas increased 3.10%, Motor Oil augmented 2.08% and Jumbo earned 2.01%, just as GEK Terna conceded 2.06% and Sarantis declined 1.65%.

In total 38 stocks secured gains, 58 took losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €73.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.17% to close at 107.42 points.

Stocks

