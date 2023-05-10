ATHEX: Bourse index notches up 10-week highs

The Greek stock market on Wednesday enjoyed a seventh straight session of growth for its benchmark, which has climbed to a new 10-week high and is approaching the nine-year peak recorded on March 1. The continued rise at Athinon Avenue, against the uncertainty prevailing internationally, points to investors feeling secure regarding the formation of the next government in Athens.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,131.21 points, adding 0.71% to Tuesday’s 1,123.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.98% to end up at 2,762.35 points.

The banks index climbed 0.82%, as Eurobank advanced 1.58%, Alpha ascended 1.51% and National grabbed 0.61%, while Piraeus gave up 1.53%. Public Power Corporation rose 3.32%, OPAP climbed 2.75%, Helleniq Energy improved 2.36% and Jumbo collected 1.43% to reach an all-time high of 22.66 euros, as Viohalco dropped 1.52%.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 46 reported losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €85.6 million, up from Tuesday’s €79.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.10% to 107.53 points.