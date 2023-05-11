ATHEX: Rising streak snaps with moderate fall

The seven-session run of gains at the Greek bourse stopped on Thursday as foreign investors chose to reap some of their recent profits, inflicting moderate losses on the benchmark and the majority of stocks at Athinon Avenue. The early gains vanished in the latter half of the session as a late selling spree put pressure mainly on banks stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,122.41 points, shedding 0.78% from Wednesday’s 10-week high of 1,131.21 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.89% to end at 2,737.69 points.

The banks index conceded 1.87%, as Alpha gave up 2.18%, Eurobank dropped 2.15%, National fell 2.04% and Piraeus eased 0.43%.

Among the other blue chips, Quest Holdings sank 2.51%, Aegean Airlines parted with 2.41% and ElvalHalcor shrank 1.87%, though Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.11%.

In total 32 stocks recorded gains, 61 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €72.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €85.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.56% to close at 108.13 points.