ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red

The last few minutes of the trading session at Athinon Avenue on Monday saw the main indexes swing from gains to losses – albeit marginal – primarily owing to the decline observed in foreign markets, especially at the opening of Wall Street. Traders appear to be waiting for local political developments as well as the outcome of the Turkish elections.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,121.65 points, shedding 0.10% from Friday’s 1,122.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.14% to end at 2,730.92 points.

The banks index declined 0.69%, as Piraeus gave up 0.95%, Alpha lost 0.84%, Eurobank conceded 0.66% and National parted with 0.47%. 

Autohellas jumped 3.13% and Sarantis grew 1.65%, while EYDAP leaked 2.07%, Quest Holdings eased 1.62%, Terna Energy fell 1.52% and Jumbo declined 1.50%.

In total 47 stocks enjoyed gains, 49 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €82.9 million euros, up from last Friday’s €78.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.30% to close at 109.49 points.

Stocks

