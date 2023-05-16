ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 9-year high

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 9-year high

The market’s growing optimism about political stability in Greece after the elections and the favorable views on Greek banks by foreign firms contributed to a significant rebound of local stocks on Tuesday that sent the Athens benchmark to levels unseen in nearly nine years. The price rise also came with an increase in turnover, which approached 100 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,136.44 points, the highest since September 2014, adding 1.32% to Monday’s 1,121.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.70% to end at 2,777.39 points.

The banks index soared 4.35%, thanks to Eurobank jumping 5.27%, National collecting 5.06%, Piraeus climbing 3.93% and Alpha growing 2.53%.

Aegean Airlines soared 2.83%, OTE telecom improved 2.15% and Helleniq Energy augmented 1.93%, while Ellaktor parted with 2.59%.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 39 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €96.4 million, up from Monday’s €82.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.41% to 109.94 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red

ATHEX: Week adds 1% to main bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Week adds 1% to main bourse index

ATHEX: Rising streak snaps with moderate fall
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising streak snaps with moderate fall

ATHEX: Bourse index notches up 10-week highs
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index notches up 10-week highs

ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to 9-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to 9-week high

ATHEX: Healthy rise for stocks at Athinon Ave
STOCKS

ATHEX: Healthy rise for stocks at Athinon Ave