ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses following 9-year peak

ATHEX: Minor losses following 9-year peak

Wednesday’s narrow session at the Athens stock market saw the benchmark come off Tuesday’s 104-month high and after negligible fluctuation it closed with a small drop, though the losing stocks outnumbered those that notched up gains. 

Some traders appear to be taking a more cautious stance ahead of Sunday’s elections, while some might have been distracted by the reopening of the 10- and 15-year bonds that raised 400 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,134.36 points, shedding 0.18% from Tuesday’s 1,136.44 points. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.42% to end at 2,765.65 points.

The banks index gave up 0.62%, as Alpha dropped 1.81%, Eurobank lost 0.42% and National fell 0.22%, while Piraeus added 0.08%. Sarantis sank 4% and Autohellas conceded 3.41%, but Motor Oil rose 2.08% and Helleniq Energy advanced 1.22%.

In total 43 stocks recorded gains, 61 registered losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €78.7 million, down from Tuesday’s €96.4 million. 

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.29% to close at 110.26 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 9-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 9-year high

ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late decline bumps index into the red

ATHEX: Week adds 1% to main bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Week adds 1% to main bourse index

ATHEX: Rising streak snaps with moderate fall
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising streak snaps with moderate fall

ATHEX: Bourse index notches up 10-week highs
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index notches up 10-week highs

ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to 9-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to 9-week high