ATHEX: Minor losses following 9-year peak

Wednesday’s narrow session at the Athens stock market saw the benchmark come off Tuesday’s 104-month high and after negligible fluctuation it closed with a small drop, though the losing stocks outnumbered those that notched up gains.

Some traders appear to be taking a more cautious stance ahead of Sunday’s elections, while some might have been distracted by the reopening of the 10- and 15-year bonds that raised 400 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,134.36 points, shedding 0.18% from Tuesday’s 1,136.44 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.42% to end at 2,765.65 points.

The banks index gave up 0.62%, as Alpha dropped 1.81%, Eurobank lost 0.42% and National fell 0.22%, while Piraeus added 0.08%. Sarantis sank 4% and Autohellas conceded 3.41%, but Motor Oil rose 2.08% and Helleniq Energy advanced 1.22%.

In total 43 stocks recorded gains, 61 registered losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €78.7 million, down from Tuesday’s €96.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.29% to close at 110.26 points.