Vagabond recommends Cyclades to Northern European travelers

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The popular travel magazine Vagabond, published in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, proposes the islands of the Cyclades to its readers for their holidays this summer in the context of a dynamic promotion program of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) office in Scandinavia.

On the top of the list is the island of Naxos, which is the largest island in the Cyclades, followed by Andros, Mykonos, Santorini, Koufonisia, Syros, Milos and Ios.

