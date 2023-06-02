Aegean goes big this summer

Aegean Airlines, Greece’s biggest carrier, boasts the biggest flight program in its history this summer, with the number of seats reaching 18 million thanks to soaring demand from the growth of tourism.

Accounting for half of Greek airport traffic, Aegean is this season operating 76 aircraft in 46 countries, with 264 routes to 161 destinations from eight hubs. The airline offers a total of 18 million seats, of which 11 million are abroad, and are 2 million and 800,000 more than in 2022 and 2019, respectively. It is offering 16 new international destinations, 25 new direct international routes and countries (Morocco, Kuwait, Latvia and Azerbaijan), while frequency has significantly increased.

Aegean is also expected to add new itineraries in the next few days from Athens to Newcastle, Valencia and Eindhoven, from Thessaloniki to Barcelona, Nuremberg, Cologne, Hanover and Venice, from Iraklio to Vienna and Marseille and from Rhodes to Belgrade.

On top of more regular routes to, among other destinations, the UK (Birmingham, Newcastle and Bristol), Slovakia (Bratislava), France (Lille) and Spain (Seville), it also operates charters to new destinations, such as Bremen, Malmo, Gothenburg, Burgas and Timisoara.