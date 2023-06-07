Passenger traffic soars at Athens Airport in May

Passenger traffic took off at Athens International Airport in May, totaling 2,538,086 passengers, up 23.4% from May 2022 and up 11.1% from May 2019.

Both domestic and international traffic exceeded 2022 levels, by 20.6% and 24.8% respectively, while in comparison with May 2019, domestic passenger traffic was up 15.6% and international traffic up 9.1%.

In January-May, passenger traffic totaled 9.15 million passengers, up 39.9% from the same period last year and up 5.9% from 2019.

Domestic traffic was up 29.9% and international traffic up 45.1% compared with 2022, and up 7.9% and 4.9%, respectively, compared with the record-breaking year 2019.