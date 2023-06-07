ECONOMY TOURISM

Passenger traffic soars at Athens Airport in May

Passenger traffic soars at Athens Airport in May

Passenger traffic took off at Athens International Airport in May, totaling 2,538,086 passengers, up 23.4% from May 2022 and up 11.1% from May 2019.

Both domestic and international traffic exceeded 2022 levels, by 20.6% and 24.8% respectively, while in comparison with May 2019, domestic passenger traffic was up 15.6% and international traffic up 9.1%.

In January-May, passenger traffic totaled 9.15 million passengers, up 39.9% from the same period last year and up 5.9% from 2019.

Domestic traffic was up 29.9% and international traffic up 45.1% compared with 2022, and up 7.9% and 4.9%, respectively, compared with the record-breaking year 2019.

Transport Travel Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers
ECONOMY

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers

New flights to Croatia from Athens
ECONOMY

New flights to Croatia from Athens

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens
ECONOMY

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens

Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22
ECONOMY

Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22

Sky Express to enhance ties with cruise industry
ECONOMY

Sky Express to enhance ties with cruise industry

Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast
ECONOMY

Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast