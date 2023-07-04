Athens Airport sees passenger traffic soar 20% in June

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport grew 19.8% in June compared with the same month last year, totaling 2.92 million.

Passenger numbers were up 11.7% compared with the same period in 2019, with domestic and international traffic exceeding 2022 levels by 16.9% and 21.2%, respectively.

Against 2019, domestic and international passenger traffic were up 16.3% and 9.7%, respectively. In the first six months of 2023, passengers totaled 12.07 million, up 34.5% from 2022 and up 7.2% from 2019.

Domestic and international traffic were up 26.5% and 38.5% in January-June compared with 2022 and up 9.8% and 6% from 2019, respectively.