Greece among top 10 outbound tourism destinations, UNWTO data show

Greece is ranked among the top 10 outbound tourism destinations according to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the year 2021 – the most recent available data.

Specifically, Greece held the first position in the market of Cyprus, the second in the United Kingdom’s market, and the third in the markets of France, Israel, and Serbia. Additionally, Greece ranks high in preferences in other markets: fourth in Romania, Italy, and Poland, fifth in Austria, sixth in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and eighth in the Netherlands and Sweden. The country stands out significantly as a Mediterranean destination, being among the top 5 major choices in all markets.

Compared to 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic, Greece has gained one position as a preferred destination for travelers from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden. It has risen two positions for travelers from Belgium, three positions for travelers from the US and Israel, four positions for travelers from the United Kingdom and Poland, and five positions for travelers from France. However, there has been a decrease of two positions in preference from travelers in Serbia and three positions from Romania.

Furthermore, according to data analysis by GWI Travel, there is an increased interest from consumers in all examined markets for both domestic and international travel, with at least half of them expressing their interest in traveling. The highest interest in traveling was declared by consumers from the markets of Switzerland (62%), Italy (61%), Austria (59%), Belgium (57%), Sweden (56%), Romania (53%), Poland (52%), the United Kingdom (52%), Germany (51%), and Israel (51%).