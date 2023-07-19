ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Six suitors for new Attiki Odos concession contract

Six of the eight investment schemes that participated in the final phase of the tender for the new Attiki Odos concession contract submitted binding financial offers by Monday’s deadline.

GEK Terna, Spain’s Abertis Infraestructuras, the consortium of Brisa Autoestradas de Portugal and Rubicone Bidco from the UK, are now in the final stretch, along with Intrakat, Macquarie’s consortium with Fincop Infrastructure (of the Copelouzos Group), the consortium of Mytilineos, Vinci Highways, Vinci Concessions and Mobility Partner and, finally, the consortium of the current concessionaires, Aktor Concessions and Avax with Meridiam Eastern Europe. 

Privatizations Infrastructure

