EasyJet holidays: Brits still picking Greece despite high expense

Greece is showing remarkable resilience as a tourism destination for Britons, according to the head of easyJet holidays, which serves only UK customers to sell Mediterranean beach and city break packages.

Chief Executive Garry Wilson expressed his surprise that customers had not shortened their trips or traded down from more expensive destinations like Greece to cheaper ones like Tunisia.

He attributed that to the pandemic, as people are now making travel a priority, but next year could be different, given the squeeze on household incomes, he added. [Reuters]

