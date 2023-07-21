Ayia Napa pushes for ban on ATVs

The Municipality of Ayia Napa in Cyprus is urging the government to implement a ban on four- and three-wheeled vehicles between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Wednesday through to August 20.

Following recent incidents involving these vehicles, Mayor Christos Zannettou stated that the municipal council unanimously decided to send a letter to the ministers of justice and public order, Anna Koukkides-Procopiou, and justice, communications and works, Alexis Vafeades, with a copy to the chief of police.

The request is for the issue of a decree for a complete ban on four- and three-wheeled vehicles in the specified period and an immediate order for a blanket ban on major road networks used by a large number of people throughout the day and night.

In response to the situation, the municipality has suspended leave and days off for its employees and established three teams of four members each to reinforce traffic police immediately. These teams will monitor various key points along Ayia Napa’s roads.

Additional discussions are ongoing to further strengthen the police force, building on previous reinforcements made about a month ago.