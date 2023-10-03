Kefalogianni to hold flurry of meetings at Paris tourism fair

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni will visit the IFTM Top Resa Fair in Paris on Tuesday, opening day of the international tourism trade show.

Kefalogianni is scheduled to meet separately with Jordan’s minister of tourism and culture, the Republic of Cyprus’ deputy minister of tourism, tour operators, travel agents, and representatives of airlines TUI, Transavia and Air France.

She will also be interviewed by French media outlets.

Her visit is part of Greece’s tourism diplomacy and extroversion policy, and highlights Greece’s leading role as a globally desirable tourism destination.