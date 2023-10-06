Intercontinental sea cable on its way

The construction of the Andromeda underwater fiber-optic cable system that will interconnect Greece with Cyprus and Israel, and extend to the Arabian Peninsula, is now closer to starting.

Underwater and onshore fiber-optic cables will support the transfer of data traffic in the project developed by ADMIE subsidiary Grid Telecom and the international wholesale telecommunications service provider and fiber-optic network operator Tamares Telecom, strengthening Greece’s position as a data transfer hub.

The Andromeda fiber-optic cable system is entering a new phase, that of completing the initial design, routing and business plan. In this context, Grid Telecom and Tamares Telecom have invited other strategic partners to join the Andromeda consortium with the aim of adding value and know-how.

The Andromeda intercontinental fiber-optic cable system will provide state-of-the-art connections with international reach to wholesale telecom customers across the European continent, the Mediterranean and the Arabian Peninsula, connecting Athens to Haql in Saudi Arabia for the first time through the deployment of an alternative digital highway.