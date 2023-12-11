Athens-Thessaloniki rail link restored, freight-only operation until Dec 16

The railway link along the central Athens-Thessaloniki axis, previously disrupted by the damage caused during storms Daniel and Elias, was set to be restored Monday with the arrival of the first commercial train at the Thriasio Logistics Center.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, only freight trains will be in operation on the railway axis until December 16. This measure aims to accelerate the alleviation of freight centers.

Commencing December 16, passenger trains will also be reintroduced into the schedule to comprehensively restore railway services. [AMNA]