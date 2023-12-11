ECONOMY

Athens-Thessaloniki rail link restored, freight-only operation until Dec 16

Athens-Thessaloniki rail link restored, freight-only operation until Dec 16
File photo.

The railway link along the central Athens-Thessaloniki axis, previously disrupted by the damage caused during storms Daniel and Elias, was set to be restored Monday with the arrival of the first commercial train at the Thriasio Logistics Center.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, only freight trains will be in operation on the railway axis until December 16. This measure aims to accelerate the alleviation of freight centers. 

Commencing December 16, passenger trains will also be reintroduced into the schedule to comprehensively restore railway services. [AMNA]

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece’s EV charging points ‘to increase to 100,000 by 2030’
ECONOMY

Greece’s EV charging points ‘to increase to 100,000 by 2030’

Staikouras in Brussels for EU transport talks
ECONOMY

Staikouras in Brussels for EU transport talks

Toll charges to rise by up to 7.6%
TRAVEL COSTS

Toll charges to rise by up to 7.6%

Threat of bus shortages for routes in Attica
TRANSPORT

Threat of bus shortages for routes in Attica

Winning bids for redevelopment of Athens metro squares
ECONOMY

Winning bids for redevelopment of Athens metro squares

BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights
AIR TRANSPORT

BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights