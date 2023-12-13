Transport connectivity plans outlined at conference

The government’s priorities in boosting connectivity in transport and resilience in infrastructure were presented by Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras at the 25th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum in New York on Monday.

Staikouras noted the progress of the Greek economy despite external challenges, and underlined the decisive role of infrastructure and transport in strengthening Greece’s regional geopolitical role and in its economic growth.

He also presented the timetable of implementing projects in progress, and what resources the government uses for those projects and for works to restore damage from the extensive natural disasters.