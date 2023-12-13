Digital assistant for gov.gr

Citizens now have access to a digital assistant service that was launched on Tuesday, allowing them to search for information on almost any type of transaction with the state, through a voice or written command. This new application is based on artificial intelligence and is available through the gov.gr platform.

The digital assistant mAigov, presented on Tuesday by the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and then to journalists, offers fast and easy access to more than 1,600 digital services of the government.

Up to Monday, searches were carried out on gov.gr based on predefined keywords. From now on, citizens will be able to type or dictate their request, with the digital assistant responding appropriately.

For example, to the request “I would like you to proceed with the issuance of a marital status certificate,” the citizen receives the following response: “I’m sorry, but as a digital assistant I am not able to issue certificates. You can procure a certificate of marital status from your regular family registration, using your personal Taxisnet passwords. If it is not possible to issue it immediately online, you can issue it in a second year through KEP or the municipality where you belong,” with the application referring to the appropriate online link of gov.gr for the family status certificate.

An important innovation of the application includes the possibility to search for one of the 3,270 administrative procedures of the National Register of Administrative Procedures, dubbed “Mitos.” The latter describes precisely the steps, the costs, the number of supporting documents and the period of time the state needs to complete a series of administrative procedures.

For example, to the question “how do I establish a dance school?”, the citizen receives the following answer: “To establish an amateur dance school by a legal entity under private law, you must set up a business, have Taxisnet codes, appoint a representative and director of studies, and have fulfilled your military obligations. You will need various supporting documents, such as a copy of the articles of association, the architectural plan, a building permit, etc.”