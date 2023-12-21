AI utilized in battle against tax evasion in Greece

The director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Giorgos Pitsilis, in a presentation at the 5th Tax Law Conference on Wednesday, presented the plan for the introduction of artificial intelligence in its services.

Pitsilis said that AADE will use artificial intelligence to: analyze data from various sources, such as banking transactions, digital public platforms, and social media; detect behavioral profiles, such as unusual transactions or money transfers and card payments, often associated with unrecorded financial activity through platforms in the so-called sharing economy; and identify problems and unusual discrepancies in the incomes of citizens and businesses.

The AADE chief emphasized that all this can lead to more targeted tax audits and a reduction of tax evasion.