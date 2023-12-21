ECONOMY

AI utilized in battle against tax evasion in Greece

AI utilized in battle against tax evasion in Greece

The director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Giorgos Pitsilis, in a presentation at the 5th Tax Law Conference on Wednesday, presented the plan for the introduction of artificial intelligence in its services.

Pitsilis said that AADE will use artificial intelligence to: analyze data from various sources, such as banking transactions, digital public platforms, and social media; detect behavioral profiles, such as unusual transactions or money transfers and card payments, often associated with unrecorded financial activity through platforms in the so-called sharing economy; and identify problems and unusual discrepancies in the incomes of citizens and businesses.

The AADE chief emphasized that all this can lead to more targeted tax audits and a reduction of tax evasion.

Taxation Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax deadline alerts to be sent via SMS
FINANCE

Tax deadline alerts to be sent via SMS

Digital taxman is on the way
TAXATION

Digital taxman is on the way

Tax rate for multinationals
TAXATION

Tax rate for multinationals

Changes in the real estate market in 2024
ECONOMY

Changes in the real estate market in 2024

Compulsory digital lists of clients for businesses
TAXATION

Compulsory digital lists of clients for businesses

Stirring up tax breaks issue
TAXATION

Stirring up tax breaks issue