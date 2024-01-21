Nearly half of jobless are long-term unemployed

Registered unemployment totaled 1,039,752 in December, of which 501,089 (48.2%) were long-term unemployed, the Greek Public Employment Service (DYPA) said in a report on Friday.

The number of men unemployed was 375,891 in December, while women totaled 663,861.

The 30-44 age group recorded the largest number of unemployed (337,516, or 32.5% of the total).

The number of people on unemployment benefits was 263,312 in December, of which 111,024 were men and 152,288 women.