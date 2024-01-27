ECONOMY ENERGY

Ombudsman for tackling energy complaints

Ombudsman for tackling energy complaints
[InTime News]

The Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) is putting a new tool at the disposal of consumers of electricity and natural gas from February 1, following a series of initiatives to strengthen their protection.

This is the service of the energy mediator’s, or ombudsman’s, office, which is aims at the out-of-court resolution of disputes between consumers and suppliers as well as energy managers, concerning the questioning of bills or the amount of consumption, the way debts are settled, ambiguity in charges, and problematic information, among other things.

A first presentation of this new service was made on Thursday by the regulator, and, according to its president, it is expected to examine about 60 requests every month. 

It has been found that 15% of the approximately 20,000 consumer complaints submitted between September 2021 and January 2024 have not been answered satisfactorily by the companies concerned. Complaints peaked at the heart of the energy crisis in 2022 and reached 12,294 in May, before emergency measures, from 1,241 in the last four months of 2021, to fall to 6,000 in 2023, about 500 per month.

The work of the energy mediator will start after the consumer has not previously been satisfied with the answers they receive from the company about which they submitted a complaint on the MyRAE platform.

For the response to be classified as unsatisfactory, there must have been three responses from the company against which the complaint was submitted, or the company has not responded within a month. In these cases, the consumer will be able to transfer their complaint with all accompanying documents to the energy ombudsman through the new ENOMOS (Energy Ombudsman Organizing System) platform created for this purpose.

The energy ombudsman’s office will mediate with the company to which the complaint was addressed at no cost to consumers. It is required to complete its work within 90 days of receiving – either electronically or in writing – the complete complaint file. The solution it will propose is at the absolute discretion of the two parties to accept it or not. In the case of acceptance, an enforceable conciliation record is submitted to the Single-Member Court of First Instance and any claims will be deleted.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Keen interest in PPC investment plans
ECONOMY

Keen interest in PPC investment plans

Smart power meters can benefit consumers
ECONOMY

Smart power meters can benefit consumers

Athens establishes energy poverty office to safeguard vulnerable citizens
ECONOMY

Athens establishes energy poverty office to safeguard vulnerable citizens

PPC to invest 9 billion euros in 2024-2026
ECONOMY

PPC to invest 9 billion euros in 2024-2026

RES penetration broke record in 2023
ECONOMY

RES penetration broke record in 2023

Nicosia gets EU funds for energy storage
CYPRUS

Nicosia gets EU funds for energy storage