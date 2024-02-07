ECONOMY

Tourism minister meets with Swedish ambassador

[InTime News]

Greek Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni met with Swedish Ambassador to Greece Johan Borgstam on Tuesday to discuss strengthening tourism ties between Greece and Sweden and promoting sustainable tourism in particular, with a focus on eco-friendly and nature-oriented travel.

They paid significant attention to showcasing Greek gastronomy and enhancing Greece’s overall appeal as a desirable tourist destination for Swedish visitors, not only during the summer months but throughout the year.

Furthermore, they explored the use of innovative digital tools, including artificial intelligence, in the tourism sector, and explored the opportunities for technical know-how exchanges between the two countries.

