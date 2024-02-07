Irish tourism to Greece expected to increase further
The year has started with the best of prospects as regards arrivals from Ireland, after a strong increase (+33%) of air arrivals from Dublin in the first nine months of 2023, versus the same period in 2022.
This upward trend is expected to continue, as new air routes to Iraklio, Rhodes and Zakynthos are planned, while the messages from the market at the Holiday World Show Dublin 2024 (January 26-28) were more than encouraging.
The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) participated in the most important tourist event of the year for Ireland, with a bigger stand compared to 2023, a targeted promotion of Greece and a number of co-exhibitors, including the Region of Central Macedonia, the Halkidiki Tourism Promotion Organization, the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization and the Rhodes Hotel Association.
The Greek stand was visited by tourism professionals, journalists and influencers, as well as Irish officials.