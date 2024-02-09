Tourism Min visits New York to attract US tourists

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni is visiting New York, prioritizing the US market as part of efforts to enhance traditional inbound tourism destinations in line with the ministry’s action plan for 2024.

The aim of her visit is to solidify Greece as a top-choice tourism destination for US travelers, aiming to boost revenues by enhancing the country’s tourism image and identity.

During her stay, Kefalogianni will engage with representatives from airlines, travel agencies, and prominent tour operators, as well as address major American media outlets.

Particular focus will be given to discussions and interactions with expatriates and business leaders, aimed at bolstering tourism to Greece, increasing revenues, and attracting investments in the tourism sector.

Additionally, she will participate in a special event at Columbia University on Friday, which commemorates International Greek Language Day. At this event, diplomas and awards will be presented to students who have successfully completed the university’s Greek-language program.