ATHEX: Mixed day sees stock index slip

The Greek bourse had a mixed session on Thursday, with stocks almost split between gainers and losers, the benchmark posting a minor loss despite spending the first few hours in the black, and mid-caps showing growth. Coca-Cola HBC stood out for a second day in a row, following its impressive 2023 results.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,403.50 points, shedding 0.13% from Wednesday’s 1,405.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.33%, ending at 3,413.24 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.41%.

The banks index declined 0.88%, as Eurobank lost 1.27%, Alpha dropped 1.19% and National parted with 1.10%, while Piraeus advanced 0.66%.

Among the other blue chips, both CCHBC and ElvalHalcor grew 2.68%, just as Motor Oil sank 2.41%, Jumbo gave up 1.98% and OPAP conceded 1.66%.

In total 51 stocks posted gains, 52 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €119 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.06% to close at 142.47 points.

