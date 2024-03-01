Fresh decline in electricity rates this month

Electricity bills will be even lower in March, as the continued de-escalation of gas rates drags down the price of electricity in the wholesale market.

For March, the charge per kilowatt-hour on the green tariffs is estimated to move to 10 to 11 cents, while for the yellow-marked tariffs the charge will drop to pre-energy crisis levels, with the price per kWh even below 8 cents.

Given the forecasts of a further decline in the price of electricity in the wholesale market, providers are rushing to readjust the green tariff factors that will be effective from April, thus limiting the benefit for the consumer. Rate adjustment is allowed quarterly.