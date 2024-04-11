Free holidays on Rhodes for tourists affected by last July’s wildfire

Tourists who last July were forced to leave the hotels they were staying in on Rhodes when a wildfire broke out, are entitled to a week-long holiday on the Dodecanese island with free accommodation

Beneficiaries, citizens regardless of nationality, can enter the platform at https://vouchers.gov.gr/rodos-week and apply for the issue of financial vouchers for hotels in Rhodes, as part of the Greek state’s “Rodos Week” action.

T the beneficiaries can secure a free stay of seven consecutive days with six nights in Rhodes and in a hotel of their choice, among those participating in the action, in one of the two following periods: Either in spring, from now up to May 31, or in the fall, from October 1 to November 15 this year.

The compensation amounts to the hotels, for the free accommodation of the beneficiaries, are defined as follows:

• For 1-, 2-, and 3-star hotels and up to triple room type, €300 for the entire stay,

• For 1-, 2-, and 3-star hotels and above triple room type, €400 for the entire stay,

• For 4- and 5-star hotels and up to a triple room type, €400 for the entire stay,

• For 4- and 5-star hotels and above triple room type, €500 for the entire stay.

Depending on the type of hotel and the category of the room they stayed in during the fires, beneficiaries can choose the corresponding accommodation from the list of Hospitality Hotels.

It is noted that when choosing a hotel, their availability will be taken into account, so that the availability determined by the hotel for the corresponding period is not exceeded.

The Rodos Week platform also includes all necessary information in both English and Greek, including Frequently Asked Questions.