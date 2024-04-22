ATHEX: Benchmark jumps by almost 2%

The Greek stock market accelerated its growth on Monday, with its benchmark posting gains of almost 2% on the back of growth from most blue chips, including the banks, and despite the rather modest daily turnover. This has taken the main index safely above the 1,400-point mark, after a daily rise unseen in almost five months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,420.40 points, adding 1.99% to Friday’s 1,392.62 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.26%, ending at 3,455.33 points.

The banks index advanced 2.99%, on Eurobank soaring 4.69%, Piraeus grabbing 2.94%, Alpha fetching 2.58% and National collecting 1.83%.

Among the other blue chips, Quest Holdings jumped 5.66%, Aegean Airlines rose 4.33%, ElvalHalcor improved 3.05% and Ellaktor augmented 2.76%, though Autohellas sank 4.69%.

In total 92 stocks secured gains, 15 endured losses and another 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 103.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €126.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.50% to close at 144.85 points.