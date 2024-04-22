ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark jumps by almost 2%

ATHEX: Benchmark jumps by almost 2%

The Greek stock market accelerated its growth on Monday, with its benchmark posting gains of almost 2% on the back of growth from most blue chips, including the banks, and despite the rather modest daily turnover. This has taken the main index safely above the 1,400-point mark, after a daily rise unseen in almost five months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,420.40 points, adding 1.99% to Friday’s 1,392.62 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.26%, ending at 3,455.33 points.

The banks index advanced 2.99%, on Eurobank soaring 4.69%, Piraeus grabbing 2.94%, Alpha fetching 2.58% and National collecting 1.83%.

Among the other blue chips, Quest Holdings jumped 5.66%, Aegean Airlines rose 4.33%, ElvalHalcor improved 3.05% and Ellaktor augmented 2.76%, though Autohellas sank 4.69%.

In total 92 stocks secured gains, 15 endured losses and another 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 103.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €126.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.50% to close at 144.85 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Recovery continues on bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Recovery continues on bourse

ATHEX: Convincing rebound at stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Convincing rebound at stock market

ATHEX: Index sees small recovery after losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index sees small recovery after losses

ATHEX: Notable drop for the local stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Notable drop for the local stock market

ATHEX: Geopolitics takes toll on local market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Geopolitics takes toll on local market

ATHEX: Stocks post moderate decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks post moderate decline