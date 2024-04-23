ATHEX: Benchmark reaches new 13-year high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market on Tuesday built on the momentum from the previous sessions and climbed to a new 13-year high. Far from being concerned about the European elections or the domestic politics and finance, traders are keeping an eye on prospective mergers and acquisitions, while the anticipation and excitement sent the daily turnover soaring.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,447.82 points, adding 1.93% to Monday’s 1,420.40 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.19%, ending at 3,531.11 points.

The banks index jumped 3.48%, as National earned 3.99%, Alpha fetched 3.64%, Eurobank collected 3.36% and Piraeus improved 2.80%.

Titan Cement grew 4.61%, Viohalco grabbed 3.04% and Mytilineos advanced 2.54%, while Ellaktor decreased 1.34% and Lamda Development parted with 0.71%.

In total 76 stocks boasted gains, 32 showed losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 158.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €103.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.15% to close at 145.07 points.