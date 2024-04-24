ATHEX: Minimal rise for another 13-year high

The Greek stock market continued its rise for another day, as its benchmark climbed to a new 13-year high on Wednesday, though it seemed to hit its ceiling in mid-session, when it challenged the 1,460-point level. The successful bond issue on the same day had traders try to cash in the gains of the last few sessions and led to some profit-taking that all but offset all of the day’s growth for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,448.70 points, adding 0.06% to Tuesday’s 1,447.82 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also expanded 0.06%, ending at 3,533.19 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.57%.

The banks index improved 0.58%, as National earned 1.92% and Eurobank fetched 1.64%, while Alpha gave up 2.40% and Piraeus stayed put. Motor Oil advanced 2.79%, just as Quest Holdings sank 1.93% and Lamda Development parted with 1.56%.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 58 reported losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 174.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €158.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.20% to close at 145.36 points.