ATHEX: First drop for bourse after six sessions

The benchmark of the Greek stock market came off Wednesday’s 13-year high to show notable losses on Thursday, closing at the day’s low too. The Athens market continues to anticipate corporate news such as mergers and acquisitions and was predictably in profit-taking mood on the back of six consecutive sessions of gains for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,435.19 points, shedding 0.93% from Wednesday’s 1,448.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.95%, ending at 3,499.66 points. 

The banks index conceded 1.16%, as Piraeus fell 1.98%, Eurobank parted with 1.34% and National gave up 1.25%, while Alpha advanced 0.25%.

Viohalco sank 3.14%, Sarantis shrank 2.53%, Motor Oil lost 2.49%, ElvalHalcor diminished 2.36% and Ellaktor dropped 2.12%, while Jumbo improved 0.56%.

In total 33 stocks registered gains, 78 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 142.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €174.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.03% to close at 143.86 points.

Stocks

