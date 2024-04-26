ATHEX: Deal reports power index to fresh highs

The deal for Epsilon Net boosted not only the information technology sector but also the entire stock market at Athinon Avenue on Friday, leading to a new 13-year high at the end of a week of significant growth across the board. The advance was also fueled by the rise in foreign markets, and has signs of being sustained for the time being.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,454.98 points, adding 1.38% to Thursday’s 1,435.19 points. On a weekly basis it improved 4.48%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.26%, ending at 3,543.88 points and the banks index grew 1.53%, as National grabbed 1.85%, Eurobank climbed 1.51%, Piraeus augmented 1.50% and Alpha fetched 1.04%. Quest Holdings soared 8.70%, Ellaktor jumped 3.15%, Titan Cement went up 2.49%, Lamda Development collected 2.20%, while Aegean Airlines parted with 0.98%.

In total 86 stocks reported gains, 24 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 149 million euros, up from Thursday’s €142.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.58% to close at 144.67 points.