ATHEX: Late surge offsets all index losses

As the month draws to a close, and with it the period of the year’s first four months that is taken into account for the rebalancing of stock indexes, stocks entered the short week (of just three sessions) with a mixed picture: Banks and blue chips ended up lower, but the benchmark, bolstered by mid-caps, managed to offset all losses and close with marginal gains on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,455.48 points, adding 0.03% to Friday’s 1,454.98 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26%, ending at 3,534.50 points, just as mid-caps expanded 1.02%. 

The banks index conceded 1%, as Piraeus parted with 1,91%, Alpha dropped 1.70%, Eurobank eased 0.50%, and National slipped 0.39%. Cenergy Holdings jumped 3.70% and Titan Cement earned 2.60%, while OPAP gave up 3.47%.

In total 51 stocks boasted gains, 48 posted losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last five sessions, amounting to 115.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s €142.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.26% to close at 145.04 points. 

