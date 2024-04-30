ECONOMY BUSINESS

Technical Olympic to build luxurious complexes by order of the Church

[Shutterstock]

Three luxury residential complexes in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia and southern Vouliagmeni are to be developed on behalf of the Church of Greece by the Technical Olympic group.

The listed company has prevailed in successive tenders held by EKYO, the Church’s asset utilization agency, in order to utilize top-range plots of land available to the Church through consideration.

A total of 16 luxury residences are to be built, eight of which will be in Kifissia and eight in the Vouliagmeni area, where two separate complexes will be developed.

These moves certify the company’s investment interest in the housing market, especially in luxury constructions. 

Business Construction

