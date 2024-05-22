Record number of jobs created last month

The Ergani employment database of the Ministry of Labor has recorded a large increase in full-time employment in April, with hiring significantly outweighing layoffs, as 132,352 new jobs were created in just one month.

This is the best performance since 2001, the first year for which data is available, while the four-month performance (January-April 2024) with 188,587 new jobs is also a record.

An extremely important fact for the quality of the domestic labor market is considered to be that most of the new positions were filled with workers signing full-time contracts. Although most of the positions were for specialties such as waitstaff, cooks and bakers, and customer reception staff, it seems that employers are turning to hiring permanent rather than temporary staff.

Therefore, according to the data, there is a positive employment balance for the third month in a row and in fact more than double compared to the 24,542 positions created in February and the 63,689 in March.

Hiring last month amounted to 354,231 people, up by 44,907 compared to the 309,324 recorded in the same month a year ago. Of course, this year’s layoffs also increased accordingly, but without overshadowing the positive course of hiring. In April, layoffs reached 221,879, up by 35,634 compared to the 186,245 that had occurred in April 2023. Consequently 132,352 new jobs were created, 9,273 more than the 123,079 of last April.

Also at the four-month level (January-April), this year’s performance of 188,587 new employment positions is higher by 8,021, compared to the 180,566 during the same period last year.

At the level of contracts, it can be seen that the prevalence of full-time work over flexible forms has continued. In April, of the 354,231 recruitments made, 225,428 (63.64%) were full-time contracts. Another 104,155 part-time hires (rate of 29.40%) and 24,648 contracts with rotating employment conditions (rate of 6.96%) were recorded.

In practice, the recovery process of full-time contracts, which has been observed throughout this year so far, has continued, so that they covered 56.71% of all recruitments last month. The same trend is now expected to carry on at least for the current month.