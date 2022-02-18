climate-murals-painted-across-greek-capital

A young girl looks wistfully at the Earth, the planet the climate crisis is taking away from her, in this five-story mural by Greek-born visual artist INO near the Varvakios food market in downtown Athens. The artwork, titled “My World,” is the result of a series of workshops run by the Paint the Change social justice and street art project to promote the message over the global climate crisis. A total of three works were created in the Greek capital (also in the neighborhoods of Kypseli and Panormou) by three artists following an exchange of ideas with young students and migrants, in a project overseen here by Impact Hub Athens. [Angel Ballesteros]