IMAGES

Greece’s traditional kiosks fading away

Greece’s traditional kiosks fading away
[Dimitris Papadimos/ELIA/MIET]

A kiosk on downtown Athens’ Stadiou Street in 1960. The economic crisis, the pandemic and new consumer habits have all conspired in the decline of the number of kiosks, once an intrinsic feature of life for Greeks. Indicatively, of the 9,904 kiosks across Greece in 2010 just 4,985 remain today. Of those, 1,000 are within the boundaries of the Municipality of Athens, though only 400 are in operation. Just a few weeks ago, the local authority put 28 kiosks, many of them in central locations, under the hammer. The licenses for almost a third of vacant kiosks are allocated by municipalities to vulnerable people looking for a source of income, while the remaining unwanted businesses are auctioned off.

City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deconstructing Athens
IMAGES

Deconstructing Athens

Capital still plagued by traffic jams
IMAGES

Capital still plagued by traffic jams

Putting residents at the center of urban planning
IMAGES

Putting residents at the center of urban planning

A parallel story of the urban landscape
IMAGES

A parallel story of the urban landscape

Mini-park offers sneak preview of big things to come
IMAGES

Mini-park offers sneak preview of big things to come

Lace up! Pop-up skating rink opens at SNFCC
IMAGES

Lace up! Pop-up skating rink opens at SNFCC