A nose for opera

Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea” provided the inspiration for the Greek National Opera’s new bespoke candle, as the company prepares to stage the late 18th-century opera at the Stavros Niarchos Hall this spring. Seeking to evoke the mythological queen’s seductive yet lethal allure, the candle is scented with fragrant wild lily and sharp black pepper, and is sprinkled with flakes of gold that sparkle when it’s lit. The Medea is the latest in a series of high-quality candles recently launched by the GNO and designed by the Greek firm Nardon Cosmetics. The series includes the Tosca, exuding femininity with flower petals, rose and talc, and the masculine Don Giovanni with notes of tobacco. [Marty Sohl/Met Opera]

