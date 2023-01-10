IMAGES

Design for new archaeological museum revamp selected

The Greek Culture Ministry’s International Evaluation Committee has unanimously selected a proposal by the architectural firms of David Chipperfield and Alexandros N. Tombazis for an ambitious expansion of the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. 'The project will ‘contribute substantially to the rejuvenation of the wider area of the historic center of Athens,’ said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who established the committee last April. ‘The proposal of David Chipperfield and Alexandros N. Tombazis’ firms illustrates this vision, creates a unique landmark in the urban fabric and is human-centered. It showcases the national dimension of the National Archaeological Museum, while connecting it to the global scene,’ she added.

