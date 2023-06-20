IMAGES

Acropolis Museum looks to bright future on 14th birthday

The Acropolis Museum celebrates its 14th birthday and is looking forward to an even more promising future. Works by Rubens and Botticelli, statues ‘that have never traveled,’ vases that represent the entire museum in which they are exhibited, as well as other important exhibits of ancient, Byzantine, Renaissance and modern art, 160 in total, will be included in the major winter exhibition that the Acropolis Museum is preparing, as announced by its director, Nikos Stampolidis, during a press briefing on the institution’s activities over the last two years and the renewal of its exhibition spaces. The exhibition, which is to be judged by the Central Archaeological Council, is expected to open in late November or early December 2023. [Paris Tavitian/The Acropolis Museum]

