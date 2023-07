The Athens Observatory’s Meteo unit, the Institute for Environmental Research and Sustainable Development and San Jose State University’s Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center (WIRC) on Thursday signed a memorandum of cooperation to share know-how and engage in joint research on studying wildfires. In October 2022, WIRC conducted an experiment, starting a fire in order to better study it.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy