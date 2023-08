A view of Pedion tou Areos park in central Athens, in an image made available on Tuesday. As part of a series of interventions in public spaces, the Onassis Foundation has undertaken an initiative to revitalize the park. The project involves the planting of more than 3,700 new plants and trees, the reconstruction of the water elements, and the regeneration of a significant portion of the park’s area. [Dimitris Michalakis/Onassis Foundation/Via AMNA]

