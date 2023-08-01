Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans
The project to expand and upgrade the National Archaeological Museum in Athens claimed second spot in the international list of the 10 largest – based on budget – announced cultural projects, according to the Cultural Infrastructure Index (CII) for 2022, recently published by the cultural strategy consultancy AEA Consulting. Based on a proposal by the architectural firms of Chipperfield and Tombazis, the museum’s upgrade has a budget of $329 million (about €298 million), according to the report, and is behind a planned renovation of the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, which earns the top spot on the list with a budget of $335 million. In third is the upcoming development of a large music hall in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, at a cost of $326 million.