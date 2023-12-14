A breath of fresh air for a cramped Athens district

A woman enjoys a sunny winter’s day as she walks her dog in Drakopoulos Park, in the Greek capital’s Ano Patissia district. The City of Athens on Wednesday announced the completion of a restoration project at the park, which had been the subject of an ownership dispute between the municipality and the Hellenic Red Cross. Named after a textile factory that operated in the area from the 1920s to the 1950s, Drakopoulos Park was given more greenery, better walking paths, and improved lighting and water management. The 4,500-square meter park also boasts a small outdoor gym and a new playground for kids, and is regarded as an important addition to one of the city’s poorest and most overcrowded neighborhoods. [Vassilis Lambiris/City of Athens]

