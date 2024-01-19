IMAGES

Two arrests over Greek Mafia murders

Police authorities announce the arrest of two men for hits on two prominent members of the Greek underworld on Thursday. An Athens prosecutor indicted two ethnic Greeks from countries of the former Soviet Union, aged 39 and 21. They were charged with nine felonies and seven misdemeanors. A third person, who is allegedly connected to one of the suspects, was only charged with misdemeanors. The three were allegedly involved in the murder of Yiannis Skaftouros in May 2022 and Vassilis Roubetis in June 2023. They are also believed to have possibly been involved in last Sunday’s killing in the Neos Kosmos suburb of 44-year-old Vangelis Zampounis, a known underworld figure. They are also suspects in three assassination attempts.  [InTime News]

Crime

